Work is underway to restore power to thousands of people in northeast Ohio.

From @CLEpolice: “Due to numerous issues including downed trees, power wires and power outages, residents of and visitors to the City of #Cleveland are advised to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Crews are out to clear streets and restore power at this time.” — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 2, 2018

FirstEnergy reports more than five-thousand customers were without electricity at some point last night.

Widespread power outages, traffic signals dark due to severe winter weather https://t.co/SFSOIJPihd pic.twitter.com/vdYnoMzjLx — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 2, 2018

We are aware of the many outages and our crews are working to repair. The weather is extremely challenging which makes it even harder. #ThisisCPP #OurCommunityYourPower — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 2, 2018

High winds are being blamed for downing power lines in affected communities.

