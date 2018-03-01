Assuming this is a joke and someone didn’t actually call about a Dementor, a Public Safety Department used Harry Potter references to enforce the importance of throwing away trash.

The photo’s caption reads:

Earlier this morning, the Public Safety Department received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a Dementor in Smith Park. This is particularly concerning since everyone knows muggles can’t see dementors and because our only officer able to perform the Patronus charm is off duty.

Further investigation revealed it to be merely trash.

The Ministry of Magic assures us that all dementors are accounted for at Azkaban.

Please help us keep the City beautiful and help trash find it’s home.