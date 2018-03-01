Happy Meals are about to get a lot happier because after more than a decade, Disney is working with McDonald’s again on Happy Meal Toys. The companies stopped working together in 2006, when Disney passed on renewing a 10-year-deal that allowed McDonald’s to offer Disney-licensed toys in Happy Meals.

Disney decided back then that it wanted its characters and brands associated with more nutritionally balanced foods, but after the Golden Arches recently decided to take cheeseburgers off the kids’ menu options in an effort to be healthier, the companies are teaming up once again. The first Disney Happy Meal toys we can look forward to this year are from “Incredibles 2” and “Wreck-It Ralph 2.”