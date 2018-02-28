Seven popular Broadway musicals will be coming to Cleveland. Playhouse Square officials unveiled last night the lineup for the 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series.

The shows include:

HELLO, DOLLY! Oct. 2 – 21, 2018

LES MISERABLES Oct. 30 – Nov. 18, 2018

MISS SAIGON Jan. 29 – Feb. 17, 2019

SCHOOL OF ROCK Mar. 5 – 24, 2019

A BRONX TALE Apr. 23 – May 12, 2019

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Jun. 11 – 30, 2019

COME FROM AWAY Jul. 9 – 28, 2019

The full schedule and information on tickets can be found online at playhousesquare.org.