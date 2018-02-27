Photo by Des/Entercom

I have three dogs and every time I read about a pet food recall, I panic.

Here is a link to several recalled pet foods.  The one that really worried me was the cans of gravy train dog food – there were traces of PENTOBARBITAL in it! That is one of the drugs used to euthanize dogs!

The maker of gravy train – The J.M. Smucker Company said they voluntarily recalled certain shipments  of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy and Skippy canned dog food after pentobarbital was found.  Read the full article here. I also learned that they make Milk Bones – you can find a list of their pet products here.

I will no longer buy Milk Bones for my dogs – why risk it?? Instead, they get carrots for treats. Carrots are good for dogs and my dogs love them.

Butters – she loves carrots (Any food, really!)

Zeus – He always has to have the biggest carrot.

This is Nugget she likes to wait until the other dogs eat their carrots so she can savor hers and tease them at the same time. 🙂

It’s not just snacks – you can actually MAKE your own dog food, and it’s easy. Here’s a quick recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice (cook per directions)

1 bag frozen green beans

1 pound diced chicken  (you can use any chicken – breast, ground, boneless thighs, gizzards, etc.)

Directions:

Cook the rice, add the beans (don’t need to cook them, they’ll warm enough in the rice)

Bake the chicken until cooked through (no pink) add to the rice mixture. If you normally feed your dog 1 cup of dog food, give 1 cup of the mixture, if you give your dog 2 cups, feed them 2 cups, etc.

*Another easy dinner is to bake a sweet potato, slice open and put 2 ounces of salmon in the center. The dogs love sweet potatoes and salmon. Sometimes I will just give them a sweet potato and some green beans for dinner.

There are a ton of recipes for dog food I found this site with 20 recipes here’s the link.

 

