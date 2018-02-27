Filed Under:new products, Trader Joes

If you’re like me, you make a pilgrimage to Trader Joes every week for 2 buck chuck and some other “necessities”.  I love all the new stuff they are constantly coming out with.  Here are a few of the newest ones I’m sure you’ll enjoy 🙂

Organic green kombucha – It’s fermented tea with probiotics, so it’s good for your belly and it tastes good, too.

Icelandic-style yogurt cheesecake – If you like a little tang with your chocolate swirl cheesecake, this one’s for you.

Organic white truffle potato chips – Next level chips with strong truffle flavors.

Yellow jackfruit curry with jasmine rice – The jackfruit is the meat-free protein in this frozen yellow coconut curry dish and it makes a quick weeknight dinner.

Bamba peanut snacks – They’re kind of like peanut butter-flavored Cheetos.

Riced cauliflower stir-fry – I tried this last week and it’s incredible! Riced cauliflower, tamari sauce, garlic, spices, peas, and corn, you can add any protein you like and have a complete healthy meal.

