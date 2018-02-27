While everyone else celebrates National Pancake Day on September 26 every year, IHOP has their own celebration happening today. They’re calling February 27 IHOP National Pancake Day and to celebrate, they’re giving away free a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to customers who dine in today.

And it’s not only good for you because you score free pancakes, IHOP’s offer is helping to raise money for a good cause too. The restaurant is asking for donations in exchange for the free short stack and the money goes towards local children’s hospitals and health organizations. Their goal is to raise $5-million for their cause this year and since they started this in 2006, they’ve raised $30-million for charities with their IHOP National Pancake Day giveaway.