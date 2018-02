1. MEGHAN TRAINOR FANS WON’T HAVE TO WAIT MUCH LONGER FOR NEW MUSIC. THE SINGER ANNOUNCED ON INSTAGRAM THAT HER LATEST SINGLE, “NO EXCUSES,” WHICH WILL DROP THURSDAY. WHAT YEAR DID MEGHAN TRAINOR WIN A GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST NEW ARTIST? 2010, 2012 OR 2016?

2016

2. POLICE WERE CALLED OUT TO HEATHER LOCKLEAR’S HOME. SHE WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND BATTERY CHARGES AGAINST AN OFFICER. HEATHER IS ARGUABLY KNOWN BEST FOR HER ROLE AS THIS CHARACTER ON THE SHOW ‘MELROSE PLACE’. WE’RE LOOKING FOR THE CHARACTER’S NAME. FIRST NAME WILL DO.

AMANDA WOODWARD

3. A NEW REPORT LOOKED AT GOOGLE SEARCHES TO DISCOVER THE MOST POPULAR COCKTAILS IN EACH STATE AND OVERALL, LONG ISLAND ICED TEAS AND WHISKEY SOURS ARE THE MOST POPULAR COCKTAILS, WITH LONG ISLANDS BEING THE MOST POPULAR IN OHIO. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE VARIOUS LIQUORS THAT MAKE UP A LONG ISLAND? THIS ACCORDING TO ALLRECIPES.COM:

VODKA. RUM. GIN

Pour vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sour mix over ice; cover and shake. Pour cocktail into a Collins or hurricane glass; top with splash of cola for color. Garnish with a lemon slice

4. HEINZ IS PRODUCING A LIMITED SERIES OF KETCHUP BOTTLES TO CELEBRATE ED SHEERAN’S AUSTRALIAN TOUR. THEY’RE CALLED “LIMITED ED-ITION” BOTTLES. SHEERAN LOVES HEINZ KETCHUP SO MUCH, HE EVEN HAS A TATTOO OF A BOTTLE OF IT ON HIS ARM! DOES ED SHEERAN HAVE UNDER OR OVER 50 TATTOOS?

OVER – HAS MORE THAN 60 AND SAYS HE WON’T STOP

5. IT WAS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY: METALLICA IS COMING TO TOWN: QUICKEN LOANS ARENA ON FEB 1ST OF 2019. METALLICA’S BEST SELLING ALBUM WAS “THE BLACK ALBUM” BACK IN 1991. 5 SONGS FROM THAT ALBUM WERE RELEASED AS SINGLES. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THEM?

ENTER SANDMAN

THE UNFORGIVEN

NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

SAD BUT TRUE