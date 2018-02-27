Filed Under:Lebron James
Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) speaks in a press conference after Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen in the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A series of billboards along I-480 are encouraging LeBron James to take his talents to Philadelphia.

Boards that read, among other things, “Philly Wants LeBron” appeared yesterday on Cleveland’s west side. They were bought by a Pennsylvania home remodeling company.

James could become a free agent after this season and has not made it clear whether he’ll stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

