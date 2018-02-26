Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Jason Mraz Friday, July 27th at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.livenation.com.

Contest Date Range: February 26, 2018 6:00am – March 4, 2018 11:59 PM

Contest Rules:

For On-Line: Jason Mraz ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 26, 2018 and 11:59 pm on March 4, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of March 5, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, winner will receive two (2) tickets to Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 1231 Main Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113, July 27, 2017 at 7:00pm. Courtesy of LiveNation. Approximate retail value is $110. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.