1. A NEW STUDY SAYS THAT CAR SERVICES LIKE UBER AND LYFT ARE CLOGGING CITY STREETS. APPARENTLY, THE RIDE-HAILING COMPANIES ARE PULLING RIDERS OFF THEIR FEET, BUSES, SUBWAYS AND BICYCLES AND PUTTING THEM IN CARS INSTEAD. AS A BRAND, LYFT BECAME KNOWN FOR THE LARGE PINK FURRY ___ DRIVERS ATTACHED TO THE FRONT OF THEIR CARS.

MUSTACHES

2. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON FOR THE NEXT OLYMPICS. THE BEST ATHLETES IN THE WORLD WILL COME TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE SUMMER GAMES IN JULY OF 2020 IN JAPAN. WHICH COUNTRY TOOK HOME THE MOST MEDALS? GERMANY, NORWAY OR USA?

NORWAY (GERMANY 2ND, USA 4TH)

3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MICHAEL BOLTON! HE’S WON TWO GRAMMY AWARDS FOR “BEST MALE POP VOCAL PERFORMANCE” IN 1990 AND 1992. CAN YOU NAME EITHER SONG IN WHICH HE WON THOSE AWARDS?

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO LIVE WITHOUT YOU

WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN

4. WEDDINGS ARE FILLED WITH TRADITIONS, BUT THESE DAYS MORE BRIDES AND GROOMS ARE OPTING OUT OF SOME OF THE STANDARDS. WEDDING CAKES ARE BEING REPLACED BY DOUGHNUT WALLS. HOW OLD IS THE AVERAGE BRIDE? 29, 30 OR 31?

29 (GROOM IS 31 YEARS OLD)

5. BON JOVI WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN APRIL, AND FANS CAN EXPECT ORIGINAL MEMBERS, SUCH AS RICHIE SAMBORA, TO BE THERE. IN EVEN BETTER NEWS, IT SEEMS THAT THEY WILL BE PLAYING A FEW SONGS! LIST THESE BON JOVI RECORDS IN ORDER FROM EARLIEST RELEASE, TO MOST RECENT RELEASE. SLIPPERY WHEN WET? HAVE A NICE DAY? BOUNCE?

SLIPPERY WHEN WET (1986)

BOUNCE (2002)

HAVE A NICE DAY (2005)