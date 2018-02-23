Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Vance Joy at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica June 5th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.livenation.com.

Contest Date Range: February 23, 2018 6:00am – February 25, 2018 7:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Vance Joy Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, February 23, 2018 through Sunday, February 25, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive two (2) tickets to Vance Joy June 5, 2018 at 7:00pm at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 1231 Main Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $70 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.