PHOTOGRAPH BY MARK AVERY/ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER (L.A. TIMES OUT) (September 19) LOS ANGELES, CA -- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share an intimate moment on the red carpet during their arrival at the 56th Annual Emmy Awards being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 19, 2004. (Photo by nk) 2004

Sources are saying that Justin Theroux found love notes left by Brad Pitt. “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” the insider said. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight,’ or ‘Miss you already.’” The impact of those notes was huge. Even though Jennifer Aniston assured him that they weren’t a big deal, they were to him. “Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

Brad and Jen were married from 2000 to 2005. She and Justin got together in 2011 and got married in 2015.

