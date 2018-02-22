Happy National Margarita Day! To celebrate this holiday today, some restaurants are offering discounts and deals on margaritas. So whether you like yours frozen or on the rocks, here’s where you can save on your National Margarita Day cocktail.

Bahama Breeze – The Caribbean restaurant chain’s popular $2.22 Classic Margarita offer is back.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants – Sample a festive flight of four different flavored margaritas for only $10.

On the Border – Ask for the special $2 National Margarita Day offer on a Classic ‘Rita and enjoy complimentary chips and salsa.

Tony Roma’s – Come celebrate with a hand-shaken Classic “Romarita” for just $4.

And if you don’t live near any of those, check out the “Find a Party” link on the National Margarita Day site for more local deals.