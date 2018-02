1. TODAY IS NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY! MARGARITAS WERE FURTHER POPULARIZED BY THIS JIMMY BUFFETT SONG.

MARGARITAVILLE

2. START CHANNELING YOUR INNER 90S, BECAUSE BAGGY JEANS ARE COMING BACK. THEY’VE BEEN SEEN ON STARS LIKE NATALIE PORTMAN, PARIS HILTON, AND DREW BARRYMORE. SPEAKING OF THE 90S, THE RACHEL, JENNIFER ANISTON’S HAIRSTYLE ON THIS HIT TV SHOW, BECAME A CULTURAL PHENOMENON WITH MILLIONS OF WOMEN COPYING IT WORLDWIDE. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE SHOW?

FRIENDS

3. IF YOU’RE A FAN OF THE MOVIE “FRIDAY THE 13TH” YOU CAN NOW ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A STAY THE CAMPSITE WHERE THE MOVIE WAS FILMED. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE CAMP IN FRIDAY THE 13TH?

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE

4. MORE WINTER OLYMPIC NEWS AS THE U.S. WON QUITE A FEW NEDALS LAST NIGHT INCLUDING A BIG WIN BY THE WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM AS THEY DEFEATED CANADA 3-2. WHO HAS MORE MEDALS IN THESE WINTER GAMES? CANADA? OR THE U.S.?

CANADA – 24

U.S. 21

5. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY GIRL! DREW BARRYMORE, WHO IS MOST RECENTLY KNOWN FOR HER ROLE ON THE SHOW ‘SANTA CLARITA DIET’, BUT I WANT TO KNOW HER HIGHEST GROSSING FILM OF ALL TIME: THIS ACCORDING TO BOX OFFICE MOJO. IS IT E.T? THE WEDDING SINGER? OR CHARLIE’S ANGELS?

E.T. – $435 MILLION

THE WEDDING SINGER – $80 MILLION (7TH PLACE)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS – $125 MILLION (2ND PLACE)