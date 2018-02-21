Remember all those treats you loved as a kid, and quite frankly just a few years ago? Well, no need to just dream anymore, because what’s old is new again!

When Hostess tried to bring back their Suzy Q’s in 2016 after discontinuing those cream-filled chocolate sandwiches in 2012, they tried to upgrade them and fans weren’t happy. But Suzy Q lovers are getting another chance because those snack cakes are back on store shelves and they’re back to the original style, but with 50% more cream and cake. That sounds glorious!!

And Suzy Q’s aren’t the only retro snack making a comeback thanks to popular demand. Here are some of our other favorite sweet returns.

Oreo O’s Cereal – The beloved cookie cereal returned to store shelves with the original recipe last summer.

French Toast Crunch – Fans of the maple-flavored cereal were sad to see it go when it was discontinued in 2006, but since it’s return it comes in Apple Cinnamon, Strawberry, and Blueberry flavors, too.

Twix Peanut Butter and Twix White Chocolate – Not only did they launch Dark Chocolate Twix last August, Peanut Butter and White Chocolate varieties made a comeback as well.

Crispy M&Ms – The 10 years of calls, petitions, and Facebook posts from fans made a difference and in 2014, Mars announced the return of Crispy M&Ms.

Twinkies – They were originally pulled from stores in November 2012, but the golden snack cake made its comeback the next year with an extended shelf life of 45 days.

Now, if we could just bring back Ponderosa and Topps 😦