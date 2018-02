1. JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT IS A BIRTHDAY GIRL TODAY! SURE SHE’S BEEN ON NUMEROUS SHOWS, BUT IN MY HEART SHE WILL ALWAYS BEEN KNOWN AS SARAH, ON THIS SHOW ENTITLED “PARTY OF ___”

5

2. JAMES BAY JUST DROPPED THE VIDEO FOR HIS LATEST SINGLE, “WILD LOVE,”. THE SINGER IS SET TO BE THE MUSICAL GUEST ON THE MARCH 10TH EPISODE OF “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE,” FEATURING THIS ACTOR, WHO PLAYES THE ROLE RANDALL ON FROM ‘THIS IS US’.

STERLING K. BROWN

3. TOMORROW IS PLAIN WHITE T’S TOM HIGGENSON’S 39TH BIRTHDAY. HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND PLAIN WHITE T’S? 4, 5 OR 6?

5 (TOM HIGGENSON, DAVE TIRIO, TIM LOPEZ, MIKE RETONDO, DE’MAR HAMILTON)

4. AS THE OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES CONTINUE ON, THE MEDAL COUNT FOR USA CONTINUES TO RISE. OVER OR UNDER 6 TOTALLY OLYMPICS MEDALS FOR THE US?

OVER – 14

5. NOW THAT BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON ARE BOTH SINGLE, WILL THEY REKINDLE THEIR ROMANCE? PROBABLY NOT. SOURCES CLOSE TO BOTH BRAD AND JEN SAY THAT WHILE THE TWO HAVE “BEEN IN TOUCH,” THERE’S ABSOLUTELY “NOTHING GOING ON BETWEEN THE TWO.” PITT MADE A GUEST APPEARANCE IN WHICH SEASON OF THE TV SERIES FRIENDS, PLAYING A MAN WITH A GRUDGE AGAINST RACHEL GREEN? 6TH? 7TH? OR 8TH?

8TH