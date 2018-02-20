Lucky Charms’ new unicorn marshmallow is a hit. General Mills announced it’s replacing the hourglass marshmallow in its Lucky Charms cereal with a unicorn. The choice for the unicorn was made on social media. Earlier this month, GM asked Twitter users to choose the new marshmallow with an emoji.

The sugary unicorn’s head and neck is white, with blue and purple swirls highlighting its mane and horn. This makes for the first new permanent Lucky Charms marshmallow in a decade.

Some Lucky Charms cereals with the new marshmallow have already debuted on store shelves and should be widely available by mid-March, a General Mills spokesman said.