Filed Under:Cleveland's Finest Hors D'oeuvre Contest, Podcast

Terry Davis and Jerod Cherry joined us in studio to give us the inside scoop on one of our most favorite events of the year – Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest!

Want to be there with us? Head HERE for all the ticket information and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live