Photo by Andrea Ehasz/Cleveland APL

Spring is just around the corner, this is a fun way to get to know some of Cleveland’s fun spots and hang with friends. Join The Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl on Saturday, April 21 to raise money for the Cleveland APL. You’ll have a great time and help out animals in need!

The shirts are printed by Cleveland’s Fresh Brewed Tees, and guarantee you admission to the crawl, access to shuttles & drink specials. Proceeds from all shirt sales go directly to the Cleveland APL!

The official Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl shirts are now on sale!

