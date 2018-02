1. TOM HANKS IS PROVING EVEN CELEBRITIES CAN GET BEHIND GIRL SCOUT COOKIES. THE ACTOR WAS SPOTTED BUYING BOXES FROM TROOPS IN LOS ANGELES YESTERDAY, WITH SAMOAS PROVING TO BE HIS FAVORITE. HE GOT THREE BOXES OF THOSE COOKIES. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER CURRENT GIRL SCOUT COOKIE FLAVOR BESIDES SAMOAS?

THIN MINTS, DO-SI-DOS, TAGALONGS, LEMONADES, TREFOILS, SAVANNAH SMILES, TRIOS, GIRL SCOUT S’MORES, TOFFEE-TASTIC

2. ACCORDING TO RESEARCH BY HOMES.COM, FOLKS IN VIRGINIA BEACH STAND TO MAKE THE BIGGEST PROFIT AS AN AIRBNB HOST. LOCALLY, CLEVELAND AND AKRON MADE THE LIST FOR TOP TEN CITIES FOR AIRBNB PROFIT BUT WHICH OHIO CITY PLACED HIGHER THAN THE OTHER? WAS IT CLEVELAND OR AKRON?

AKRON, OH ($149.29) ; CLEVELAND, OH ($138.30)

3. FERGIE FERGIE FERGIE…WOW SHE KINDA BUTCHERED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM DURING THE NBA ALL STAR GAME. FERGIE,..OVER OR UNDER 40?

42 YEARS OLD

4. BACHELOR ARIE IS LOOKING FOR LOVE. NO SPOILER HERE AS AFTER LAST NIGHT’S SHOW, HE HAS 3 LADIES REMAINING ON THE SHOW, AND IT GETS TOUGHER AND TOUGHER FOR HIM TO SEND LADIES HOME. HE KNOWS ALL ABOUT BEING SENT HOME. DURING SEASON 8 OF THE BACHELORETTE, ARIE FINISHED RUNNER UP TO THIS MAN IN AN ATTEMPT TO WIN OVER EMILY MAYNARD’S HEART.

JEF HOLM

5. A CHICAGO TV STATION MIXED UP THE WINTER OLYMPICS LOCATION WITH ASIAN RESTAURANT CHAIN, P.F. CHANG’S, SO THE CHAIN HAD A LAUGH AND GAVE OUT SOME FREE FOOD. P.F. CHANG’S RENAMED THEIR LETTUCE WRAPS “PYEONGCHANG LETTUCE WRAPS” SPELLING BEE TIME! SPELL PYEONGCHANG.

P-Y-E-O-N-G-C-H-A-N-G