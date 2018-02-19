Enter for your chance to win a VIP experience for 2 at Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming coming to the Cleveland Convention Center March 2-4 celebrating the best in pop culture.
You’ll get a pair of weekend passes, 2 VIP lanyards, a Wizard World tote bag, early entry and a photo op with Stan Lee! Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all – Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Anime, Manga, Horror, Original Art, Collectibles & More! Kids 10 and under are free with an adult admission, get yours today at WWW.WIZARDWORLD.COM.
Contest Date Range: February 19, 2018 6:00am – February 25, 2018 11:59 PM
Contest Rules:
For On-Line: Wizard World VIP experience, enter between 6:00am ET on February 19, 2018 and 11:59 pm on February 25, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of February 26, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, winner will receive two (2) tickets to Wizard World Comic Con at the Cleveland Convention Center March 3 & 4, 2018. Plus two (2) VIP Lanyards, one (1) Wizard World tote Bag, and One (1) Photo op with Stan Lee. Courtesy of Wizard World Comic Con. Approximate retail value is $200. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.