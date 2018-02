Photo Credit: JR Eaton/Entercom Cleveland

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

PERFECT – ED SHEERAN

BREAKAWAY – KELLY CLARKSON

STAY WITH ME – SAM SMITH

BARELY BREATHING – DUNCAN SHEIK

CRAZY – GNARLS BARKLEY

HER DIAMONDS – ROB THOMAS

I DON’T WANNA BE – GAVIN DeGRAW

WHERE HAVE ALL THE COWBOYS GONE – PAULA COLE

HOME – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME – U2

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

UNINVITED – ALANIS MORISSETTE

HOUR 2

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

BUBBLY – COLBIE CAILLAT

GIVE LOVE – ANDY GRAMMER

NAKED – JAMES ARTHUR

SUDDENLY I SEE – KT TUNSTALL

ONE MORE NIGHT – MAROON 5

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

IN YOUR EYES – JEFFREY GAINES

HEARTS ON FIRE – GAVIN JAMES

EX’s & OH’s – ELLE KING

HEAVEN – BRYAN ADAMS

HOUR 3

NO ROOTS – ALICE MERTON

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

TOO MUCH TO ASK – NIALL HORAN

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAY

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

THUNDER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

ADIA – SARAH McLACHLAN

ORDINARY WORLD – DURAN DURAN

THE A TEAM – ED SHEERAN

HEY, SOUL SISTER – TRAIN

SLIDE – GOO GOO DOLLS