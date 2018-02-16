Enter for your chance to win tickets to Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire February 21 and 22 at Playhouse Square. Tickets are on sale now at www.playhousesquare.org. Fans of the most talked about show on television can now get their fantasy fix live as your most beloved and be-hated characters are brought to life as you journey through the first 7 seasons of the Emmy Award winning Game of Thrones series. Sing and dance along with Daenerys and her dragons!

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Musical Thrones Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, February 16, 2018 through Sunday, February 18, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive two (2) tickets to Musical Thrones Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 at 7:00pm at Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Three (3) on air winners will be awarded. Courtesy of Playhouse Square. Approximate retail value is $100 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.