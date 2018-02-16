Feb 15, 2018; Parkland, FL, USA; A candlelight vigil draws thousands to the Pine Trails Park amphitheater to mourn a day after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Credit: Xavier Mascareñas/TCPalm via USA TODAY NETWORK

Donate Blood – There is an urgent need for O-negative blood. If you’re not from the Broward County area, type your zip code into OneBlood’s website to get a local location

Donate to charity – Broward County Public Schools has set up the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund to raise donations for the victims and their families, to provide relief and financial support.

Help the FBI – They are seeking any information people may have on the shooting.