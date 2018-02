1. A WITNESS TO A FATAL CAR CRASH IS SAYING LUKE WILSON IS A HERO. THE ACTOR WHOSE CAR WAS CLIPPED IN THE ACCIDENT HELPED A WOMAN TRAPPED IN HER CAR. WILSON IS THE YOUNGER BROTHER OF THESE TWO ACTORS, CAN YOU NAME THEM?

ANDREW OR OWEN WILSON

2. LADY GAGA HAD TO CUT HER “JOANNE WORLD TOUR” SHORT BECAUSE OF CHRONIC PAIN, BUT BEFORE THE TOUR ENDED SHE SURE MADE A LOT OF MONEY. ACCORDING TO “BILLBOARD,” THE TOUR GROSSED $95 MILLION. GAGA HAD SPENT MUCH OF HER EARLY LIFE WANTING TO BE AN ACTRESS, AND ACHIEVED HER GOAL WHEN SHE STARRED IN THIS RYAN MURPHY TV SHOW.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY (HOTEL)

3. ARIANA GRANDE WAS FEELING THE LOVE AT THE NME AWARDS EARLIER THIS WEEK. THE SINGER WAS NAMED HERO OF THE YEAR AND HER ONE LOVE MANCHESTER CONCERT, WON MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR. GRANDE WAS CAST IN THE NICKELODEON TELEVISION SHOW VICTORIOUS IN 2009 AND HAD TO CONSTANTLY DYE HER HAIR THIS COLOR FOR HER ROLE.

RED

4. JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE OFFICIALLY SEPARATED. OMG THAT MEANS IT CAN HAPPEN…BRAD AND JEN BACK TOGETHER AGAIN! WHAT YEAR DID BRAD AND JEN ANNOUNCE THAT THEY WERE SEPARATED? 2005? 2007? OR 2008?

2005

5. The Karate Kid is back – and Daniel Larusso and Johnny Lawrence are rematching…34 years later. YouTube Red released the first trailer for “Cobra Kai.” The 10-episode series is described as a comedy that picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 classic. BACK IN THE ORIGINAL “KARATE KID” MOVIE… Daniel wins the tournament with THISMOVE/TECHNIQUE that allows him to deliver a disabling blow to Johnny’s head using only one leg.

THE CRANE TECHNIQUE