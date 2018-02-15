Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Do you like to drink rosé? So does Jon Bon Jovi. He actually likes it so much, he started his own label.

The rock icon is working with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand to create his own pink wine, called Diving Into Hampton Water.

The rosé will sell for $25 and will be available soon, just in time for warm weather day drinking.

Diving Into Hampton Water is described as “a fresh and lively rosé with distinctive minerality.” And according to their site, “You better buy an extra bottle because this stuff goes quick.”

I recommend drinking it on a bed of roses!

