First it was the scrunchie, which showed up on the runway last year. Now at New York Fashion Week, we’re seeing clips, headbands and pins and having flashbacks because these ‘90s hair accessories are back.

Claw clips – We can blame designer Alexander Wang for bringing this look back. At his fashion show models wore “hulking metal clips” around huge, slicked-back buns. This may not be a look you want to rock every day, but these clips sure come in handy when you’re growing out your lob.

