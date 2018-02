1. DO YOU KNOW WHO WOULD’VE BEEN 54 YEARS OLD TODAY? CHRIS FARLEY. WE REMEMBER HIM FROM VARIOUS MOVIES LIKE “TOMMY BOY”, BUT HE REALLY CAME TO FAME ON THIS LIVE LATE NIGHT VARIETY SHOW THAT HAS BEEN AIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT’S FOR THE LAST 42 YEARS.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

2. A NEW “BLACK MIRROR” INSPIRED WEBSITE WILL TELL YOU HOW LONG YOUR CURRENT RELATIONSHIP WILL LAST. BLACK MIRROR IS ONLY ON THIS STREAMING MEDIA WEBSITE? HULU OR NETFLIX?

NETFLIX

3. FIGURE SKATERS HAVE BEEN USING SONGS FROM THE “MOULIN ROUGE!” SOUNDTRACK IN THE WINTER OLYMPICS PERFORMANCES. THIS HAS CAUSED AN INCREASE IN THE SOUNDTRACK’S SALES IN THE ITUNES STORE. WHICH ALBUM IS CURRENTLY NUMBER ONE ON THE ITUNES CHARTS? JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’S MAN OF THE WOODS, IMAGINE DRAGON’S EVOLVE OR THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SOUNDTRACK?

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (JT 2ND, IMAGINE DRAGONS 12TH)

4. LOOKING FOR A NEW WAY TO SPICE THINGS UP IN THE KITCHEN? THERE ARE NOW GOLDEN GIRLS-INSPIRED HOT SAUCES. THEY ARE SOLD IN A FOUR-PACK FOR $32. CAN YOU NAME 3 OUT OF THE 4 GOLDEN GIRLS?

DOROTHY ZBORNAK, ROSE NYLUND, BLANCHE DEVEREAUX, SOPHIA PETRILLO

5. BIG NEWS IN THE NETFLIX WORLD AS PRODUCER RYAN MURPHY HAS SIGNED A 5 YEAR DEAL WORTH $300 MILLION DOLLARS TO PRODUCE SERIES AND MOVIES EXCLUSIVELY ON NETFLIX. Netflix entered the content-production industry in 2013, debuting this as its first original series.

HOUSE OF CARDS