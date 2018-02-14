Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda has created In the Heights and Hamilton but his latest endeavor takes the cake. The composer, lyricist, playwright and actor welcomed his second son Francisco into the world on February 2.

Miranda shared the first photos of his son on Twitter yesterday. The adorable fatherhood pictures were paired with clever captions giving the momentous occasion the Broadway treatment.

“Int. Hospital Room. Night….[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]…Intermission,” he wrote.

For another photo, Miranda showed off his West Wing quote game with a gem from Toby Ziegler: “I didn’t realize babies come with hats.”

Miranda and his wife Vanessa are already mom and dad to their son Sebastian, born in 2014. Later this year, the family man will play a major role in the Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

