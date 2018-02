1. HAPPY S.A.D! WAIT WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? IT’S HAPPY SINGLE AWARENESS DAY! SPEAKING OF SINGLES, TRUE OR FALSE – OVER 70% OF SINGLES FEEL THAT VALENTINE’S DAY IS OVERRATED.

TRUE (74%)

2. ACCORDING TO WALLET HUB, 53% OF WOMEN WOULD END A RELATIONSHIP OVER NO VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT. WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT PEOPLE RECEIVE FOR THE HOLIDAY? FLOWERS? CANDY? LINGERIE?

CANDY/CHOCOLATE

3. IT’S PRETTY CLEAR THAT JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ ARE HEAD OVER HEELS FOR EACH OTHER, BUT IS IT POSSIVLE THAT THEY’RE HEADING TO THE ALTAR? A SOURCE SAYS….IT’S “LIKELY”. J LO HAS BEEN MARRIED THREE TIMES. CAN YOU NAME TWO OF THE THREE PEOPLE SHE’S MARRIED?

MARC ANTHONY – 2004-2014

CHRIS JUDD – 2001-2003

OJANI NOA – 1997-1998

4. MAYBE TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT YOU SNUGGLE WITH YOUR VALENTINE AND WATCH “THE NOTEBOOK.”RYAN GOSLING WAS FANTASTIC, BUT NOT NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR. HE WAS, HOWEVER, NOINATED IN 2007 AND 2017. CAN YOU NAME EITHER MOVIE IN WHICH HE WAS NOMINATED FOR “BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE”?

HALF HELSON

LA LA LAND

5. THE ON-AGAIN/OFF-AGAIN ROMANCE BETWEEN KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM APPEARS TO BE BACK ON. THE COUPLE, WHO BROKE UP EARLY LAST YEAR, ARE DATING AGAIN AFTER MEETING UP OVER THE HOLIDAYS. CAN YOU FILL IN THE BLACK OF THE TITLE OF THIS KATY PERRY SONG? “_____ LOVERS” LEGENDARY, STORY BOOK OR FAMOUS?

LEGENDARY