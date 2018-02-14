Valentine’s Day is here, but not everyone is into cheesy cards and expensive chocolates. So if you’re not heading out, may we suggest the following movies on Netflix to spend the evening with?

“ Bachelorette ” – Don’t let the title mislead you, this dark comedy is all about friendship.

" Heathers " – This drama from 1988 shows just how disastrous it can be when love goes wrong, so it's a perfect reminder how great it is to be single.

" Vincent " – You'll forget all about the Valentine's Day blues with this darkly funny film about Bill Murray's bond with his young neighbor.

" Adore " – Eye candy? Yep, thanks to Xavier Samuel and James Frecheville . And no matter how complicated your love life is, it's got nothing on this story of two mothers and best friends – Naomi Watts and Robin Wright – who fall in love with each other's sons.

" Turner & Hooch " – Who needs a significant other when you can watch Tom Hanks and this adorable, drooling French Mastiff?

" Marie Antoinette " – As kids we may have dreamed of being princesses, but this Sofia Coppola movie shows what happens when your parents force you to marry the King of France when you're only 14. The costumes and music make Marie's tale a fun, romance-free Valentine choice.

" 13 Going on 30 " – Where else can you see Jennifer Garner do the "Thriller" dance?

” – Where else can you see do the “Thriller” dance? “Bridget Jones’s Diary” – Put on your PJs, pour yourself a glass of wine, and commiserate with our favorite singleton, Bridget Jones.

