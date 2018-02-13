Urban Farmer Steakhouse – offering a heart-shaped steak for Valentine’s Day

Auntie Anne’s – Buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels on Valentine’s Day. Make sure you download the app today to get the deal

Firehouse Subs – Use this coupon for a free cookie or brownie on Valentine’s Day

Qdoba – Buy one entree, get one free when you kiss a loved one (or anything!) at Qdoba on Valentine’s Day. And if you tag your smooch photos with #QDOBAforAKiss, they’ll donate a dollar per photo to No Kid Hungry to help fight childhood hunger

Buca Di Beppo – Valentine’s dinner for two: $49.99, and it comes with heart-shaped lasagna!

Macaroni Grill – Their special Valentine’s Day menu for two includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $45

Papa John’s & Hungry Howies – Heart-shaped pizzas just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Redbox – Text code VALPAK to 727272 for a free game or movie Rental through 2/28