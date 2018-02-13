If you enjoy the Chinese New Year and its customs and traditions, you may already know that this year is “The Year Of The Dog”. The Cleveland APL celebrates dogs, cats and other critters every day, every year. To help you to make the most of this Chinese New Year, they are offering up special pricing for those wishing to adopt and love a new furry family member. Here’s more info:

CLEVELAND, OH (February 9, 2018) – The Lunar New Year is synonymous with firecrackers, bells and lion dances. Although none of those will be present at the Cleveland Animal Protective League this year, we still want to wish you a prosperous Chinese New Year. And, since this year ushers in the Year of the Dog, the dogs at the Cleveland APL would like to share their good luck with you by becoming a member of your family! They are also living up to their unselfish reputation by sharing this good luck and good will with their deserving cat and rabbit friends, so they can find loving homes as well!

Welcome the good luck of the Lunar New Year by adopting from the Cleveland APL on Friday, February 16 or Saturday, February 17. All adult dog adoption fees will be $40, and adult cats and rabbit adoption fees will be $10. (Regular adoption fees are $95 for adult dogs, $45 for adult cats and $25 for rabbits.) Visit one of our adoption centers located at the Cleveland APL at 1729 Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland or the Parma PetSmart® on Ridge Road.

“Chinese New Year is a time of celebration and families around the world will be gathering to welcome the Year of the Dog,” says Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland APL. “Dogs are a great addition to the family, so we can’t think of a better way to welcome the Year of the Dog than with a new dog of your own. Additionally, because those born in the Year of the Dog are known to be true friends, the dogs are sharing their spotlight with their friends, the wonderful cats and rabbits at our shelter. Visit the Cleveland APL to start the Lunar New Year on the right paw and ADOPT!”

All animals adopted from the APL have been spayed-neutered, tested for heartworm or FeLV/FIV, have received age appropriate vaccinations and treatment of worms and fleas, and come with helpful species-specific animal care information, a free initial veterinary exam, a collar, personalized ID tag, and are eligible for 30-45 days of free ShelterCare pet health insurance. Cats and kittens come with a travel box, and dogs and puppies go home with a leash.



