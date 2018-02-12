Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Daughtry at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Wednesday, April 11th. Tickets are available at http://www.livenation.com.
Must be 21 or older to win!
Contest Date Range: February 12, 2018 6:00am – February 18, 2018 11:59 PM
Contest Rules:
For On-Line: Daughtry Ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 12, 2018 and 11:59 pm on February 18, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of February 19, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Daughtry Concert at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Rd, Northfield, OH 44067, and Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Courtesy of Livenation. Must be 21 to win. Approximate retail value is $100. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.