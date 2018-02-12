Several grocery stores are offering great deals on flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Aldi – The chain is selling a dozen roses for just $13, and the deal runs until the 14 th . Plus, you can also pick up sweet holiday chocolates and more there.

– The chain is selling a dozen roses for just $13, and the deal runs until the 14 . Plus, you can also pick up sweet holiday chocolates and more there. Costco – Now here’s a real deal, while long stem roses usually cost a pretty penny, Costco is selling 50 of them for $50, and you can order them online and don’t even need to be a Costco member.

– Now here’s a real deal, while long stem roses usually cost a pretty penny, Costco is selling 50 of them for $50, and you can order them online and don’t even need to be a Costco member. Trader Joe’s – From now until Valentine’s Day, customers can pick up “bodacious bouquets” from just $12.99, and they come in more than just red.

– From now until Valentine’s Day, customers can pick up “bodacious bouquets” from just $12.99, and they come in more than just red. Whole Foods – Customers can go to Amazon and Whole Foods until Valentine’s Day to get a special discount on Whole Trade Certified roses, at $24.99 for two dozen at Whole Foods, while Amazon Prime members can get the same flowers for just $19.99.

