Filed Under:Valentine's Day

Several grocery stores are offering great deals on flowers for Valentine’s Day.

  • Aldi – The chain is selling a dozen roses for just $13, and the deal runs until the 14th. Plus, you can also pick up sweet holiday chocolates and more there.
  • Costco – Now here’s a real deal, while long stem roses usually cost a pretty penny, Costco is selling 50 of them for $50, and you can order them online and don’t even need to be a Costco member.
  • Trader Joe’s – From now until Valentine’s Day, customers can pick up “bodacious bouquets” from just $12.99, and they come in more than just red.
  • Whole Foods – Customers can go to Amazon and Whole Foods until Valentine’s Day to get a special discount on Whole Trade Certified roses, at $24.99 for two dozen at Whole Foods, while Amazon Prime members can get the same flowers for just $19.99.

