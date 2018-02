1. ELTON JOHN IS RETURNING TO “THE LION KING.” THE SINGER TELLS “THE SUN” THAT HE WILL BE WRITING A NEW SONG FOR THE END CREDITS OF THE UPCOMING REMAKE OF THE FILM. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE MAIN YOUNG LION CHARACTER IN THE FILM? (HINT: HE IS THE HEIR OF HIS FATHER)

SIMBA

2. E! NEWS CLAIMS SARAH JESSICA PARKER RECENTLY SENT CONDOLENCES TO KIM CATTRALL AFTER HER BROTHER DIED. ON SATURDAY, KIM SLAMMED SARAH WITH THE FOLLOWING POST: “MY MOM ASKED ME TODAY ‘WHEN WILL THAT @SARAHJESSICAPARKER, THAT HYPOCRITE, LEAVE YOU ALONE?’ WHAT ROMANTIC COMEDY-DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES DID SARAH AND KIM STAR IN TOGETHER FROM 1998 UNTIL 2004?

SEX AND THE CITY

3. WELL, IT WAS NUMBER ONE AT THE BOX OFFICE THIS PAST WEEKEND PULLING IN CLOSE TO $40 MILLION DOLLARS. IT WAS…THE LATEST INSTALLMENT OF THE FIFTY SHADES FRANCHISE ENTITLED “FIFTY SHADES ____”

FREED

4. WELL THIS IS AWFUL NEWS. VICTORIA BECKHAM SAID THAT SHE IS NOT GOING ON TOUR WITH THE SPICE GIRLS. AND, IN FACT, THE SPICE GIRLS ARE NOT GOING TO BE TOURING. WHAT YEAR WAS “WANNABE” RELEASED? 1996? 1998? OR 2000?

1996

5. RANKER RECENTLY ASKED 300,000 PEOPLE TO NAME THE CELEBRITIES THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE RUN FOR PRESIDENT. MORGAN FREEMAN CAME IN 3RD, ELLEN DEGENERES 2ND. WHICH CELEBRITY CAME IN FIRST? OPRAH WINFREY, STEPHEN COLBERT OR TOM HANKS?

TOM HANKS (OPRAH 6TH, STEPHEN 8TH)