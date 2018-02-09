Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes to the Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink at Public Square which includes ice skate rental. It’s the coolest place in downtown Cleveland!

Contest Date Range: February 9, 2018 6:00am – February 11, 2018 7:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Ice Skating Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, February 9 26, 2018 through Sunday, February 11, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive four (4) tickets to Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink at Public Square , 1 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. Two (2) on air winners will be awarded. Courtesy of Public Square Approximate retail value is $40 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.