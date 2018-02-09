Filed Under:national pizza day

Happy National Pizza Day! We know you want to indulge in some slices to celebrate, so here’s where you can find the best National Pizza Day deals and discounts:

Baskin-Robbins – The ice cream is giving out free samples of their new Sweetheart Polar Pizza dessert from 3 to 7pm
Domino’s – Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large, three-topping carryout for $7.99
Hungry Howie’s – A large three-topping is just $7.99
Marco’s Pizza – Spend $20 or more and save $4 on your order.
Papa John’s -Get 25% off all regular-price pizzas.
Pizza Hut – Get two medium pizzas for $6.99 each and Hut Rewards members save 30% on menu-priced pizzas.

For more details, click HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Shop 216
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live