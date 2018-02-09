Happy National Pizza Day! We know you want to indulge in some slices to celebrate, so here’s where you can find the best National Pizza Day deals and discounts:
Baskin-Robbins – The ice cream is giving out free samples of their new Sweetheart Polar Pizza dessert from 3 to 7pm
Domino’s – Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large, three-topping carryout for $7.99
Hungry Howie’s – A large three-topping is just $7.99
Marco’s Pizza – Spend $20 or more and save $4 on your order.
Papa John’s -Get 25% off all regular-price pizzas.
Pizza Hut – Get two medium pizzas for $6.99 each and Hut Rewards members save 30% on menu-priced pizzas.
For more details, click HERE.