Happy National Pizza Day! We know you want to indulge in some slices to celebrate, so here’s where you can find the best National Pizza Day deals and discounts:

Baskin-Robbins – The ice cream is giving out free samples of their new Sweetheart Polar Pizza dessert from 3 to 7pm

Domino’s – Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large, three-topping carryout for $7.99

Hungry Howie’s – A large three-topping is just $7.99

Marco’s Pizza – Spend $20 or more and save $4 on your order.

Papa John’s -Get 25% off all regular-price pizzas.

Pizza Hut – Get two medium pizzas for $6.99 each and Hut Rewards members save 30% on menu-priced pizzas.

