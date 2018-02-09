Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
An Eagles fan decided to PULL a seat from the stadium during the Super Bowl and take it home.
Yup.
Well, thanks to a viral Facebook video and a picture of him on social media, he was caught at the airport carrying the seat as a CARRY-ON.
The fan now has to pay $125 to replace the seat. For more details, click HERE.