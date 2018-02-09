Filed Under:Super Bowl
An Eagles fan decided to PULL a seat from the stadium during the Super Bowl and take it home.

Yup.

Well, thanks to a viral Facebook video and a picture of him on social media, he was caught at the airport carrying the seat as a CARRY-ON.

The fan now has to pay $125 to replace the seat.  For more details, click HERE.

 

