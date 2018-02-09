Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Guy at airport sends us a tip that the man who stole one of the seats at USBS is sitting next to him at the gate. He got this through TSA and threw it over his luggage. No one does a thing, I guess That's an allowable carry-on item now?! pic.twitter.com/F68IeNsyGS — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) February 7, 2018

An Eagles fan decided to PULL a seat from the stadium during the Super Bowl and take it home.

Yup.

Well, thanks to a viral Facebook video and a picture of him on social media, he was caught at the airport carrying the seat as a CARRY-ON.

The fan now has to pay $125 to replace the seat. For more details, click HERE.