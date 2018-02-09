Filed Under:Podcast

If you’re like us and are unsure what to do after the recent stock market drama, Jeremy is here to ease your worries.

Earlier in the week,  the Dow Jones saw the worst single-day drop in history. The Dow lost one-thousand-75 points, shattering the previous record of 778-points lost in September of 2008.

In all, the Dow lost about four-and-a-half percent of its value, which doesn’t come close to the all-time record of 22-percent lost in October of 1987.

Listen to our podcast with Jeremy above for tips and suggestions!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Shop 216
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live