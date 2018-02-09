If you’re like us and are unsure what to do after the recent stock market drama, Jeremy is here to ease your worries.

Earlier in the week, the Dow Jones saw the worst single-day drop in history. The Dow lost one-thousand-75 points, shattering the previous record of 778-points lost in September of 2008.

In all, the Dow lost about four-and-a-half percent of its value, which doesn’t come close to the all-time record of 22-percent lost in October of 1987.

Listen to our podcast with Jeremy above for tips and suggestions!