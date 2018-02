1. CUSTOMERS WHO COME TO QDOBA ON VALENTINE’S DAY CAN GET A FREE ENTREE JUST BY KISSING SOMEONE OR SOMETHING OF THEIR CHOICE. JUST ORDER AN ENTREE AND THEN PLANT ONE ON SOMEONE OR SOMETHING AT CHECKOUT AND YOU GET A FREE MEAL. WHICH DAY OF THE WEEK DOES VALENTINE’S DAY FALL ON NEXT WEEK?

WEDNESDAY

2. NBC ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT THEY TOOK IN $414 MILLION DOLLARS IN SUPER BOWL AD REVENUE. CAN YOU NAME EITHER TEAM THAT WAS IN THE SUPER BOWL LAST WEEKEND? PATRIOTS

EAGLES

3. IT CERTAINLY LOOKS LIKE ONE MEMBER OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S SQUAD HAS DEFECTED TO HER ENEMY. ACCORDING TO TMZ, MODEL KARLIE KLOSS HAS BEEN HANGING OUT WITH KATY PERRY. KATY PERRY SIGNED FOR A $25-MILLION SALARY TO SERVE AS A JUDGE ON THIS ABC REVIVAL COMPETITION SHOW.

AMERICAN IDOL

4. BAD NEWS. PEOPLE MAGAZINE CLAIMS LUCKY CHARMS IS RETIRING THEIR YELLOW HOURGLASS MARSHMELLOW IN THE SPRING. NNNOOOOO!! WHAT IS THE LEPRECHAUN’S NAME ON THE FRONT OF THE BOX OF GOOD OLE LUCKY CHARMS?

LUCKY, SIR CHARMS OR L.C. LEPRECHAUN

5. THE 2018 WINTER GAMES ARE OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY, AND THE BIG DEAL TONIGHT IS THE OPENING CEREMONY. THE FIRST WINTER OLYMPICS, THE 1924 WINTER OLYMPICS, WAS HELD IN WHICH COUNTRY? FRANCE, GERMANY OR AUSTRALIA?

FRANCE