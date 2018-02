Feb 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

With this afternoon being the NBA Trade Deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been making some serious moves.

Whether or not you’re even into basketball, Twitter’s reactions are just too good.

Check out some of our favorites.

Trying to figure out who's on the Cavs pic.twitter.com/CuJhMPPZlH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

Cavs practice tomorrow: Ty Lue: “Alright guys, first we’re gonna go around the room and say our name and what position we play.” @Reflog_18 — andrew schauer🚿 (@Schauer_Time) February 8, 2018

Text just now from a Cavs player who remains on the roster after the upheaval: “WHAT JUST HAPPENED” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2018

The clearance rack at the @CavsTeamShop is going to be both floors. — _BelievesThisIsFine (@_Believeland) February 8, 2018

Jeez, we are really taking The Q transformation very seriously. — Tim Long (@TimothypLong) February 8, 2018

Lebron at practice tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/zYvXaqgbQz — Emanuel Wallace (@MannyWallace) February 8, 2018

Cavs to the NBA- You get a trade! You get a trade! EVERYBODY GETS A TRADE!!! pic.twitter.com/Akd3GVW0ot — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 8, 2018

Cavs social team has to be burning holes in computers photoshopping all these guys in Cleveland uniforms for the IG posts — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) February 8, 2018

Could you imagine being a Cavs player who was napping for the last 2 hrs? Would wake up and check Twitter like pic.twitter.com/Ucan8Qk2UY — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) February 8, 2018