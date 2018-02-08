Starbucks is here to make Valentine’s Day a little better and if you’re a fan of Cherry Garcia ice cream, you’re going to love their new latte. The Cherry Mocha is available now through Valentine’s Day, so you have less than a week to get your hands on the drink made with espresso, mocha sauce, candied cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles.

And the Starbucks bakery case is getting some holiday goodies too: