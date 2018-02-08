Filed Under:Starbucks

Starbucks is here to make Valentine’s Day a little better and if you’re a fan of Cherry Garcia ice cream, you’re going to love their new latte. The Cherry Mocha is available now through Valentine’s Day, so you have less than a week to get your hands on the drink made with espresso, mocha sauce, candied cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles.

And the Starbucks bakery case is getting some holiday goodies too:

  • Confetti-heart-covered cake pops – made with chocolate cake and milk chocolate icing
  • Sugar cookies – topped with white or pink icing and topped with colorful sprinkles.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Shop 216
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live