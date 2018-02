Fat Tuesday is February 13th and Kiedrowski’s Bakery is already gearing up for the special day.

They open at 4am and will make delicious Paczki’s all day long including their new flavor “edelweiss” that features Bavarian cream among other flavors!

Also, how awesome is owner Tim Kiedrowski for bringing in a bouquet of Snoogle’s for Jen Toohey?!

