Not only do I have to keep my chocolates away from my pets, I have to hide them so my boys don’t sneak some (that’s right, I don’t share). We all know that chocolate is bad for our dogs, but did you know that other sweets can cause harm as well? Here are some tips from our friends at the Cleveland APL:

Hide your chocolates. All forms of chocolate are toxic to pets—especially dark and baking chocolate. If ingested, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death.

Keep candies containing artificial sweetener Xylitol out of the way. Xylitol can be found in gum, candy and many baked goods and can be toxic to pets. It can cause an insulin release leading to liver failure. It can also cause vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination which could progress to seizures.

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where pets can reach them. Alcoholic beverages have the potential to poison pets. If ingested, the animal could become very intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma. Death from respiratory failure is also a possibility in severe cases.

Be aware of what flowers are in your arrangements. Especially when sending flowers to someone with a cat, make sure it does not contain lilies or other dangerous flowers. These flowers can cause lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea if ingested. Also be sure to keep pets away from roses—injuries caused by their thorns can result in serious infection.

