Little Lucas Warren just made history for being chosen as the first child with Down syndrome to become a Gerber baby. The one-year-old from Dalton, Georgia was selected from over 140,000 contestants to win Gerber’s 2018 Spokesbaby contest.

The contest has been going on for more than 90 years and as the Grand prize winner, Lucas’ family will get $50,000 and appear on the baby brand’s social media channels.

“We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community,” Lucas’ mom Courtney Warren says, “and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world, just like our Lucas.”

