Meet the Super Bowl Selfie kid!

13-year-old Massachusetts kid named Ryan is on cloud nine right now. The selfie he took with Justin Timberlake has now been turned into one popular meme and people are hitting him up on social media too.

That photo, by the way, almost didn’t happen. His phone seem to shut off so he tried it again when it turned on! ALSO, he said Justin Timberlake smells good so there’s that! Listen to our podcast with him above and check out his Instagram account HERE.