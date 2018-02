1. THE LACHEY BROTHERS ARE GETTING OUT OF THE BAR BUSINESS. NICK AND DREW LACHEY ANNOUNCED ON INSTAGRAM THAT THEY ARE CLOSING THEIR CINCINNATI BAR ON FEBRUARY 11TH. WHAT BOY BAND IS NICK LACHEY BEST KNOWN FOR?

98 DEGREES

2. THE CREATORS OF “GAME OF THRONES” WILL WRITE A NEW SERIES OF “STAR WARS” FILMS. THEY WILL BE SEPARATE FROM RIAN JOHNSON’S TRILOGY AND THE SKYWALKER SAGA. THE PROCESS WILL REPORTEDLY START AFTER “GAME OF THRONES” ENDS. CAN YOU FINISH THIS STAR WARS PHRASE? “A LONG TIME AGO IN A ___ FAR, FAR AWAY”.

GALAXY

3. THE DAILY MIRROR CLAIMS ELTON JOHN HAS CANCELED TWO CONCERTS SO HE CAN ATTEND PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S WEDDING AT WINDSOR CASTLE. WHAT MONTH WITH THE ROYAL WEDDING TAKE PLACE? MAY, JUNE OR JULY?

MAY 19TH

4. JACK OR MCDREAMY: WE ASKED YOU ON SOCIAL MEDIA WHO HAD THE SADDER DEATH. MCDREAMY WON BY A MILE! WHAT YEAR DID THEY KILL OFF POOR MCDREAMY? 2014? 2015? 2016?

MAY 14TH, 2015

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ASHTON KUTCHER. HE CURRENTLY STARS AS “COLT BENNETT” IN THIS NETFLIX SHOW, WHICH IS EXTREMELY POPULAR.

THE RANCH