Three northeast Ohio restaurants are being ranked among the most romantic in the nation.

OpenTable’s list of 100 best Valentine’s Day dining spots cites the views, decor and menus at Pier W in Lakewood, Chez Francois in Vermilion and The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyards in Canton.

They were among eight Ohio restaurants to make the online reservation hub’s list.

